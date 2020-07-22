CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 21, 2020, the registrant distributed a quarterly earnings release for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the earnings release is attached as an exhibit to this report. As noted in the release, the registrant will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its quarterly operating results. Those wishing to participate by telephone may dial in at 877 312-5502 or 253 237-1131 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time. The conference identification number is 9486817.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

One exhibit is included with this report:

99.1 News release re earnings.



Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company’s business is to purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and by select independent dealers in the United States in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans. Through its automobile contract purchases, the Company provides indirect financing to the customers of dealers having limited credit histories, low incomes or past credit problems, who it refers to as sub-prime customers. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers. The Company offers approximately eight financing programs to its dealership customers and prices each program according to the relative credit risk. Its financing programs are Bravo, First Time Buyer, Mercury/Delta, Standard, Alpha, Alpha Plus, Super Alpha and Preferred.