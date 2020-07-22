GI DYNAMICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:GIDYL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 16, 2020, the four current members of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of GI Dynamics, Inc. (the “Company”) advised the Company of their intention to resign as members of the Board and corresponding Board committees after the Company is removed from the Official List of the Australian Securities Exchange. Such resignations are not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Board on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company.

Prior to resigning, the members of the Board will appoint at least one new member to serve on the Board. The Company will provide further disclosure regarding the exact timing of each director’s departure as such information becomes available.

A copy of the Company’s press releases, dated July 20, 2020, announcing these changes are filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K and the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current estimates and expectations of future events as of the date of the Current Report on Form 8-K and the press release, as applicable. Furthermore, the estimates are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate and consummate a proposed equity financing, the Company’s ability to continue to operate as a going concern; the ability of the Company, its critical vendors, and key regulatory agencies to resume operational capabilities subsequent to the removal of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions; the Company’s ability to conduct the planned pivotal trial of EndoBarrier in the United States (“STEP-1”); the Company’s ability to execute STEP-1 under the FDA’s Investigational Device Exemption; the Company’s ability to enlist clinical trial sites and enroll patients in accordance with STEP-1; the risk that the FDA stops STEP-1 early as a result of the occurrence of certain safety events or does not approve an expansion of STEP-1; the Company’s ability to enroll patients in accordance with I-STEP; the Company’s ability to secure a CE Mark; obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals required to market and sell the Company’s products; the possibility that future clinical trials will not be successful or confirm earlier results; the timing and costs of clinical trials; the timing of regulatory submissions; the timing, receipt and maintenance of regulatory approvals; the timing and amount of other expenses; the timing and extent of third-party reimbursement; intellectual-property risk; risks related to excess inventory; risks related to assumptions regarding the size of the available market; the benefits of the Company’s products; product pricing; timing of product launches; future financial results; and other factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Given these uncertainties, one should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, unless it is required to do so by law.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release of GI Dynamics, Inc. dated July 20, 2020 (Australian Eastern Standard Time)



