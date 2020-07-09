CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CPST) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CPST) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On July 9, 2020, Capstone Turbine Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its select preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 ending June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

​ The information contained in Item 2.02 in this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

CAPSTONE TURBINE Corp Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 cpst-20200709xex99d1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1​Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) reports select preliminary financial results and an update on its adjusted ebitda POSITIVE goal Total Cash Increases to $16.2M from $15.1M Financial Results Webcast to be Held Today,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply. The Company’s microturbines are used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. Capstone offers micro turbines for commercial, industrial and utility users with product offerings ranging from 30 kilowatts (kW) to 1 megawatt in electric power output. The Company sells complete microturbine units, subassemblies, components and various accessories. It also remanufactures micro turbine engines and provides after-market parts and services. Its products include C30, C65, TA100, C200, C600, C800, C1000 and waste heat recovery generator. It also offers C65 and C200 ICHP systems.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR