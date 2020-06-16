KENTUCKY BANCSHARES, INC. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure.

The Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., in virtual format. During the course of the Annual Meeting, management of the Company will present financial and other information to those attending. The presentation, which includes certain information regarding the Company’s financial results, business strategies and trends, is intended to be made available to shareholders, analysts and investors. The slides for the presentation are attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and are incorporated by reference herein.

The information in this Form 8-K provided under Item 7.01, including all exhibits attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of such section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference in such filing.

The Company is not undertaking to update this presentation. This report is not intended as a statement concerning the materiality of any information contained in the presentation.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits.

The following exhibit is furnished herewith:

Exhibit No.Description of Exhibit

99.1Annual Meeting Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the discussion in this Report may include certain forward looking statements based upon management expectations. Actual results and experience could differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause future results to differ from these expectations include the following: change in economic conditions in the markets we serve; changes in laws or regulatory enforcement; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; demand for financial services; the impact of our continuing growth strategy; and other factors, including various “risk factors” set forth in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in other reports we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our annual report on Form 10-K and these other reports are available publicly on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, www.kybank.com.

Kentucky Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business in the Commonwealth of Kentucky through its banking subsidiary, Kentucky Bank (the Bank), and its non-bank subsidiary, KBI Insurance Company. It operates through the banking segment. The Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is engaged in general full-service commercial and consumer banking. KBI Insurance Company is a captive insurance subsidiary. Kentucky Bank offers its customers a range of other services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, certificates of deposits, safe deposit facilities, credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services. The Bank offers Internet banking, including bill payment, available to its customers at www.kybank.com. Through its Wealth Management Department, Kentucky Bank provides brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust and agency services (including management agency services).

