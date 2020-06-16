KENTUCKY BANCSHARES, INC. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure.

Story continues below

​

The Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., in virtual format. During the course of the Annual Meeting, management of the Company will present financial and other information to those attending. The presentation, which includes certain information regarding the Company’s financial results, business strategies and trends, is intended to be made available to shareholders, analysts and investors. The slides for the presentation are attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and are incorporated by reference herein.

​

The information in this Form 8-K provided under Item 7.01, including all exhibits attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of such section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference in such filing.

​

The Company is not undertaking to update this presentation. This report is not intended as a statement concerning the materiality of any information contained in the presentation.

​

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

​

(d)Exhibits.

​

The following exhibit is furnished herewith:

​

Exhibit No. Description of Exhibit

​

99.1 Annual Meeting Presentation

​

​

​