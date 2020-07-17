Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
|Press release dated July 17, 2020, titled "Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution."
EX-99.1 2 exhibit99107172020.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty TrustThe Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company,…
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU)
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (the Royalty Trust) is a statutory trust. The Company holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC’s Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The Royalty Trust holds short-term investments acquired with funds that it holds for the payment of its administrative and other expenses. The Company’s subject interests consist of approximately 20 specified Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous. The offshore subject interests consist of exploration prospects, including Barataria; Barbosa; Blackbeard East; Blackbeard West; Bonnet; Calico Jack; Captain Blood; Davy Jones; Davy Jones West; Drake; England; Hook; Hurricane; Lafitte; Morgan, and Queen Anne’s Revenge. The onshore subject interests consist of Highlander, Lineham Creek and Tortuga.