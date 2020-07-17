SEC Filings Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 17, 2020, Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust issued a press release titled "Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution." A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished in this Item 2.02 and in Exhibit 99.1 is not deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Press release dated July 17, 2020, titled "Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution."