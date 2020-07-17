Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 17, 2020, Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust issued a press release titled "Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution." A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information furnished in this Item 2.02 and in Exhibit 99.1 is not deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Press release dated July 17, 2020, titled "Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution."
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 exhibit99107172020.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty TrustThe Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU)

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (the Royalty Trust) is a statutory trust. The Company holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC’s Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The Royalty Trust holds short-term investments acquired with funds that it holds for the payment of its administrative and other expenses. The Company’s subject interests consist of approximately 20 specified Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous. The offshore subject interests consist of exploration prospects, including Barataria; Barbosa; Blackbeard East; Blackbeard West; Bonnet; Calico Jack; Captain Blood; Davy Jones; Davy Jones West; Drake; England; Hook; Hurricane; Lafitte; Morgan, and Queen Anne’s Revenge. The onshore subject interests consist of Highlander, Lineham Creek and Tortuga.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR