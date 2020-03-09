KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On March 6, 2020, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles"), the wholly-owned Chinese subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an agreement with the Jinhua Economic and Technological Development Zone (“Jinhua Zone” or “local government”), to which the local government shall purchase the land use right over the land of 66 acres (400 mu, 265,029 square meters) that is owned by Kandi Vehicles for RMB 525 million ($75 million). Payments to Kandi Vehicles shall be made as follows:

On March 9, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing its entry into the agreement. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

