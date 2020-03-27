SEC Filings Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. Story continues below On March 26, 2020, Jernigan Capital Operating Company, LLC (the “Operating Company”), the operating company of Jernigan Capital, Inc. (the “Company”), entered into a second amended and restated senior secured revolving credit facility of up to $375 million (the “Amended and Restated Credit Facility”) with KeyBank National Association, as administrative agent, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp., as joint lead arrangers, BMO Capital Markets Corp. as syndication agent, Raymond James Bank, N.A. as documentation agent and the other lenders party thereto. to an accordion feature, the Operating Company may from time to time increase the commitments under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility up to an aggregate amount of $750 million, subject to, among other things, an absence of default under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility, borrowing base capacity, as well as receiving commitments from lenders for the additional amounts. The Amended and Restated Credit Facility amends and restates the Company’s existing credit facility in all respects. The Operating Company intends to use future borrowings under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility to fund its investments, to make secured or unsecured loans to borrowers in connection with its investments and for general corporate purposes. On March 26, 2020, the Company and certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Operating Company (the “Subsidiaries”) entered into a Second Amended and Restated Unconditional Guaranty of Payment and Performance (the “Amended and Restated Guaranty”) whereby they have agreed to unconditionally guarantee the obligations of the Operating Company under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility. The Amended and Restated Credit Facility is secured by certain of the Company’s investments made through the Subsidiaries, and other subsidiaries of the Operating Company may be added as guarantors from time to time during the term of the Amended and Restated Credit Facility. The Amended and Restated Credit Facility has a scheduled maturity date on March 24, 2023 with two one-year extension options to extend the maturity of the facility to March 26, 2025. Borrowings under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility are secured by three different pools of collateral: the first consisting of the mortgage loans held by the Company or its subsidiaries extended to developers (each a “Mortgage Loan”), the second consisting of certain non-stabilized self-storage properties owned by the Company or one of its wholly owned subsidiaries(the “Non-Stabilized Real Estate Collateral”) and the third consisting of certain stabilized self-storage properties owned by the Company or one of its wholly owned subsidiaries (the “Stabilized Real Estate Collateral” and, together with the Mortgage Loans and the Non-Stabilized Real Estate Collateral, the “Borrowing Base Assets”). The amount available to borrow under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility is limited according to a borrowing base valuation of the assets available as collateral. For loans secured by Mortgage Loans, the borrowing base availability is the lesser of (i) 60% of the outstanding balance of the Mortgage Loans and (ii) the maximum principal amount which would not cause the outstanding loans under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility secured by the Mortgage Loans to be greater than 50% of the underlying real estate assets securing the Mortgage Loans. For loans secured by Non-Stabilized Real Estate Collateral, the borrowing base availability is the lesser of (i) the maximum principal amount that would not cause the outstanding loans under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility secured by Non-Stabilized Real Estate Collateral to be greater than 60% of the as-stabilized value of such Non-Stabilized Real Estate Collateral, (ii) the maximum principal amount which would not cause the outstanding loans and letter of credit liabilities under the Amended and Restated Facility to be greater than 75% of the total development cost of the Non-Stabilized Real Estate Collateral, and (iii) whichever of the following is then applicable: (A) the maximum principal amount that would not cause the ratio of (1) stabilized net operating income from the Non-Stabilized Real Estate Collateral included in the borrowing base divided by (2) an implied debt service coverage amount to be less than 1.35 to 1.00, (B) for any underlying real estate asset securing the Non-Stabilized Real Estate Collateral that has been included in the borrowing base for greater than 18 months, the maximum principal amount which would not cause the ratio of (1) actual adjusted net operating income for the underlying real estate asset securing such Non-Stabilized Real Estate Collateral divided by (2) an implied debt service amount to be less than 0.50 to 1.00, and (C) for any underlying real estate asset securing the Non-Stabilized Real Estate Collateral that has been included in the borrowing base for greater than 30 months, the maximum principal amount which would not cause the ratio of (1) actual adjusted net operating income for the underlying real estate asset securing such Non-Stabilized Real Estate Collateral divided by (2) an implied debt service amount to be less than 1.00 to 1.00. For loans secured by Stabilized Real Estate Collateral, the borrowing base availability is the lesser of (i) the maximum principal amount that would not cause the outstanding loans under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility secured by the underlying real estate asset securing the Stabilized Real Estate Collateral to be greater than 65% of the value of such self-storage property and (ii) the maximum principal amount that would not cause the ratio of (a) actual adjusted net operating income from the underlying real estate asset securing such Stabilized Real Estate Collateral divided by (b) an implied debt service coverage amount to be less than 1.30 to 1.00.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the borrowing base availability will be reduced by certain aggregate operating and interest holdbacks, which must be updated by the Company on a quarterly basis and may be updated by the Company on a monthly basis as leasing at the Company’s properties progresses. All such amounts are subject to approval by the administrative agent. The Amended and Restated Credit Facility includes certain requirements that may limit the borrowing capacity available to the Company from time to time. Under the terms of the Amended and Restated Credit Facility, the outstanding principal balance of the revolving credit loans, swing loans and letter of credit liabilities under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility may not exceed the borrowing base availability. Each loan made under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility will bear interest at either, at the Operating Company’s election, (i) a base rate plus a margin of 1.10%, 1.50% or 2.00% or (ii) LIBOR plus a margin of 2.10%, 2.50% or 3.00% (subject to customary LIBOR replacement protocols), in each case depending on the borrowing base available for such loan. In addition, the Operating Company is required to pay a per diem fee at the rate of either 0.25% or 0.30% per annum, depending on the amount outstanding under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility at the time, times the excess of the sum of the commitments of the lenders, as in effect from time to time, over the outstanding principal amount of revolving credit loans under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility. The Amended and Restated Credit Facility contains certain customary representations and warranties and financial and other affirmative and negative covenants. The Operating Company’s ability to borrow under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility is subject to ongoing compliance by the Company and the Operating Company with various customary restrictive covenants, including but not limited to limitations on its incurrence of indebtedness, investments, dividends, asset sales, acquisitions, mergers and consolidations and liens and encumbrances. In addition, the Amended and Restated Credit Facility contains certain financial covenants including the following:

The Amended and Restated Credit Facility provides for standard events of default, including nonpayment of principal and other amounts when due, non-performance of covenants, breach of representations and warranties, certain bankruptcy or insolvency events, and changes in control. If an event of default occurs and is continuing under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility, the lenders may, among other things, terminate their commitments under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility and require the immediate payment of all amounts owed thereunder. to the Amended and Restated Credit Facility, the Operating Company is prohibited from making distributions to the Company, and the Company is prohibited from paying distributions to its stockholders or other common equity holders, to the extent that (i) for the period beginning on March 26, 2020 through and including December 31, 2022, the aggregate amount of such distributions paid in any calendar quarter, when added to the aggregate amount of all other distributions paid in any given calendar quarter, would be in excess of the greater of (A) $0.23 per quarter per share of common stock outstanding as of March 26, 2020 (adjusted for stock splits) or (B) 17.5% of the Company’s consolidated adjusted earnings for such period, and (ii) commencing on the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and thereafter, the aggregate amount of such distributions paid, when added to the aggregate amount of all other distributions paid in any period of 4 consecutive fiscal quarters, exceeds 95% of funds from operations for such period. Furthermore, prior to December 30, 2022, the Company is prohibited from increasing its common dividend above its current quarterly per share amount of $0.23 (adjusted for stock splits) without the approval of the administrative agent and the required lenders, and the Company may not repurchase, redeem or otherwise retire shares of common stock (with the exception of repurchase/retirement of common stock for the purpose of satisfying tax withholdings or forfeitures on employee restricted stock units) after March 26, 2020 without the approval of the administrative agent and the required lenders approval. The Company currently has an aggregate of approximately $198.0 million outstanding under the Amended and Restated Credit Facility and has $51.6 million available for future borrowings. The descriptions of the Amended and Restated Credit Facility and the Amended and Restated Guaranty in this Item 1.01 do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Credit Facility and the Amended and Restated Guaranty, which are filed as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated herein by reference. Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant. The information set forth in Item 1.01 above is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03, insofar as it relates to the creation of a direct financial obligation. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits.