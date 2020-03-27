GREENKRAFT, INC. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01 Other Events.

On March 4, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) issued an order under Section 36 (Release No. 34-88318) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”) granting exemptions from specified provisions of the Exchange Act and certain rules thereunder (the “Order”). The Order provides that a registrant (as defined in Exchange Act Rule 12b-2) subject to the reporting requirements of Exchange Act Section 13(a) or 15(d), and any person required to make any filings with respect to such a registrant, is exempt from any requirement to file or furnish materials with the Commission under Exchange Act Sections 13(a), 13(f), 13(g), 14(a), 14(c), 14(f), 15(d) and Regulations 13A, Regulation 13D-G (except for those provisions mandating the filing of Schedule 13D or amendments to Schedule 13D), 14A, 14C and 15D, and Exchange Act Rules 13f-1, and 14f-1, as applicable, where certain conditions are satisfied.

Greenkraft Inc. (the “Company”) is furnishing this Current Report on Form 8-K to indicate its reliance on the Order in connection with the Company’s Yearly Report on Form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as a result of the circumstances set forth below. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is unable to put together financial information in time. Accordingly, in reliance upon the Order, the Company expects to file its yearly Report on Form 10K approximately 45 days after March 16, 2020.



