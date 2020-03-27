UNITED STATES GASOLINE FUND, LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

The United States Gasoline Fund, LP (the \”Registrant\”) is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K/A to amend a Current Report on Form 8-K that the Registrant filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2020 (the \”Original 8-K\”). The purpose of this Current Report on Form 8-K/A is to furnish the correct annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, as required to Rule 4.22 under the Commodity Exchange Act. Due to a clerical error, the Statement of Financial Condition was not included in Exhibit 99.1 to the Original 8-K. The correct and complete annual financial statements are furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K/A, and also can be found on UGA\’s website at www.uscfinvestments.com. The information furnished in this Current Report on Form 8-K/A, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be \”filed\” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filings.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1 Annual Financial Statements of the Registrant for the year ended December 31, 2019.



United States Gasoline Fund, LP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 i20134_ex99-1.htm UNITED STATES COMMODITY FUNDS LLC General Partner of the United States Gasoline Fund,…

About UNITED STATES GASOLINE FUND, LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of Futures Contracts and Other Gasoline-Related Investments.