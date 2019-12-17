Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Jernigan Capital, Inc. Exhibit

EX-2.1 2 tm1926332d1_ex2-1.htm EXHIBIT 2.1 Exhibit 2.1 Execution Version ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT by and among JERNIGAN CAPITAL OPERATING COMPANY LLC as Purchaser,…

About Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP)

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company provides capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. It intends to generate long-term returns on development property investments through a fixed rate of interest on its invested capital together with an interest in the positive cash flows of the self-storage development from operations, sales and/or refinancings. It generates cash flows from construction loans and operating property loans in the form of a fixed interest rate and origination fees. It originates various loans, such as bridge loans and credit lines. It has development property investments in Orlando, Atlanta, Tampa, Chicago and Miami. Its operating property loans are located in New Orleans, Newark, Nashville, Sacramento and Chicago. The Company conducts its investment activities through Jernigan Capital Operating Company, LLC. The Company is externally managed and advised by JCap Advisors, LLC.