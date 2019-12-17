GI DYNAMICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:GIDYL) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On December 16, 2019, GI Dynamics, Inc. (the “Company”) held a Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). Of the Company’s 34,388,678 shares of common stock issued and outstanding (including the underlying shares represented by CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”)) and eligible to vote as of the record date of October 31, 2019, a quorum of 15,746,068 shares, or approximately 46% of the eligible shares, was present in person or represented by proxy. Each of the matters set forth below is described in detail in the Company’s Proxy Statement (the “Proxy Statement”) on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 2, 2019, as supplemented. The following actions were taken at the Special Meeting:

Proposal 2—For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, to approve the grant of 30,000 stock options to purchase 30,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to Timothy J. Barberich, a non-executive director, on the terms and conditions set out in the Proxy Statement. This proposal was approved.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release of GI Dynamics, Inc. dated December 17, 2019 (EST)



