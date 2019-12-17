SEC Filings LILIS ENERGY, INC. (OTCMKTS:LLEX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

LILIS ENERGY, INC. (OTCMKTS:LLEX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 16, 2019, Lilis Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Sixth Amendment (the “Sixth Amendment”) to the Second Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement dated as of October 10, 2018 (as amended, the “Revolving Credit Agreement”) among the Company, certain subsidiaries of the Company, as guarantors, the lenders party thereto, and BMO Harris Bank N.A., as administrative agent. The Sixth Amendment provides that the semi-annual redetermination of the borrowing base under the Revolving Credit Facility previously scheduled to occur on or about December 16, 2019 (the “Fall 2019 Scheduled Redetermination”) will instead occur on or about January 14, 2020. Additionally, among other matters, the Sixth Amendment provides that, if any borrowing base deficiency exists as a result of the Fall 2019 Scheduled Redetermination, the date on which the initial payment is due to cure such deficiency is the first business day after such deficiency, rather than 30 days after such deficiency.

As previously disclosed, the Company currently is fully drawn against the existing $115 million borrowing base under the Revolving Credit Agreement, and under the Revolving Credit Agreement, a borrowing base deficiency will occur if the amounts outstanding under the Revolving Credit Agreement exceed the borrowing base then in effect.

The foregoing description of the terms of the Sixth Amendment is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full copy of the Sixth Amendment filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

* Filed herewith