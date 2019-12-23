ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

ITEM 5.07

On December 20, 2019, ACNB Corporation (“ACNB”) held a Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”). A total of 7,074,539 shares of ACNB’s common stock were entitled to vote as of October 10, 2019, the record date for the Special Meeting. There were 4,198,253 shares present in person or by proxy at the Special Meeting, at which the shareholders were asked to vote on two (2) proposals. Set forth below are the matters acted upon by the shareholders at the Special Meeting, and the final voting results of each such proposal.

Proposal No. 1 – Approval of Issuance of Shares of ACNB Common Stock

The shareholders voted to approve the issuance of shares of ACNB common stock in connection with the merger of Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. with and into ACNB South Acquisition Subsidiary, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB, as contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Reorganization, dated as of July 1, 2019, by and among ACNB, ACNB South Acquisition Subsidiary, LLC, ACNB Bank, Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. and Frederick County Bank. The results of the vote were as follows:

On December 20, 2019, James P. Helt, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Registrant, made a presentation at the Special Meeting of Shareholders. A copy of the presentation slides is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

On December 23, 2019, the Registrant issued a press release announcing the results of the Special Meeting of Shareholders. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Special Meeting Presentation Slides dated December 20, 2019. 99.2 Special Meeting Press Release dated December 23, 2019.



ACNB CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm1926698d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 ACNB Corporation 16 Lincoln Square,…

