BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

About BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership company. The Company provides integrated terminalling, storage, gathering and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of crude oil and liquid asphalt cement. It operates in four segments: asphalt terminalling services, which provides asphalt product and residual fuel terminalling, storage and blending services at its terminalling and storage facilities; crude oil terminalling and storage services, which provides crude oil terminalling and storage services at its terminalling and storage facilities; crude oil pipeline services, which owns and operates pipeline systems, the Mid-Continent system, the East Texas system and Eagle North system, that gather crude oil purchased by its customers and transports it to refiners, and crude oil trucking and producer field services, which uses its owned and leased tanker trucks to gather crude oil for its customers.