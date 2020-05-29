IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IRMD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IRMD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IRMD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
EX-99.1 2 exh99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 IRADIMED CORPORATION Names Roger Susi as President and Chief Executive Officer Winter Springs,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IRMD)
IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment. Its MRidium MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, non-ferrous part and other features in order to deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. MRI compatible IV infusion pump system includes the 3860+ MRI compatible IV infusion pump, single-use IV tubing sets, a non-magnetic pole and a lithium battery. In addition, it offers optional upgrade systems, including the 3865 Remote Display/Control, 3861 Side Car, Dose Error Reduction System (DERS) and SpO2 monitor.