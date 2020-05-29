First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

FIRST TRUST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND Exhibit

EX-99 2 exhibit_3-1.htm AMENDED AND RESTATED BY-LAWS As Amended and Restated on May 28,…

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in securities of companies engaged in the energy infrastructure sector, including publicly-traded master limited partnerships (MLPs) and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships (MLPs), MLP affiliates, YieldCos, pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive approximately 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas and power generation industries. It invests in industries, such as pipelines, electric power, natural gas utility, propane, coal, and gathering and processing. First Trust Advisors L.P. is the Fund’s investment advisor.