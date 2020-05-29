e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Files An 8-K Other Events
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Files An 8-K Other Events
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01
here
About e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., formerly J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc., is a cosmetic company. The Company conducts its business under the name e.l.f. Cosmetics, and offers products for eyes, lips and face to consumers through its retail customers, e.l.f. stores and e-commerce channels. The Company offers a range of products for eyes, such as eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and eyelashes, eyebrows, concealer and primer, brushes and tools, and sets and palettes. The Company offers lipstick, lip gloss, lipliner, and lip care and brushes. The Company launches its products on elfcosmetics.com, and distribution is generally only broadened to its retail customers after it receives consumer validation online. The Company sells its products in national and international retailers (with international primarily serviced by distributors) and direct-to-consumer channels. It sells its products in retail stores in the United States across mass, drug store, food and specialty retail channels.