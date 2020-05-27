SEC Filings AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Files An 8-K Amendment to Registrant’s Code of Ethics, or Waiver of a Provision of the Code of Ethics By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.05

As part of its review of the corporate governance policies of American Software, Inc. (the “Company”), the Company’s Board of Directors adopted certain amendments to the Company\’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethic (the “Code”), effective May 20, 2020. The Code is applicable to all Company employees, officers, and directors of the Company and its subsidiaries.

The Code was revised to (i) better address applicable law and regulatory guidance, (ii) provide additional clarity on acceptable and unacceptable behaviors and actions, and (iii) make other technical, administrative, and non-substantive amendments.

The foregoing description of the Code is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the amended Code, which is incorporated herein by reference as Exhibit 14.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and is also available on the Company’s website at www.amsoftware.com/corporate-governance.

ITEM 9.01 EXHIBITS

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit Number Title

14.1 Code of Business Conduct and Ethics