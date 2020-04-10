SEC Filings ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On April 7, 2020, ION Geophysical Corporation (the “Company”) entered into a Settlement Agreement (the “Agreement”) with WesternGeco L.L.C. (“WesternGeco”) that ends the decade-long patent litigation between the two parties.

to the Agreement, WesternGeco will permanently dismiss the pending lawsuit, grant the Company a license to the underlying patents, and lift the injunction that prevents the Company from manufacturing DigiFINTM>in the United States.

In exchange, the Company agreed to pay a settlement value to WesternGeco based out of future revenues from the Company’s multi-client data library, comprising 1) a small percent of 2D multi-client late sales for a 10-year period, and 2) transferring a majority of the Company’s revenue share to WesternGeco on the parties’ existing joint multi-client reimaging product offshore Mexico. The parties also agreed to expand the existing multi-client collaboration opportunities through new arrangements within specific geographies and product offerings.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On April 9, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing a settlement of the decade-long patent litigation with WesternGeco regarding lateral streamer positioning. A copy of this press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits