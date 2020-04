The following information is furnished to Item 2.02, “Results of Operations and Financial Condition.”

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (“AC” or the “Company”), announced today a range of its first quarter preliminary book value of $36.70 to $36.90 per share, driven largely by changes in mark-to-market values. This compares to $39.93 per share at December 31, 2019 and $39.38 at March 31, 2019.

Assets under management were $1.51 billion at March 31, 2020 as compared to $1.59 billion at March 31, 2019.

Associated Capital will be issuing further details on its financial results in early May.

