RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:RICK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02

On April 9, 2020, we issued a press release announcing total and same-store sales at nightclubs and restaurants for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. The press release also provided an update on measures we are implementing in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

This information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit Number Description 99.1 Press release of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. dated April 9, 2020



RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 RCI 2Q20 Club & Restaurant Sales and COVID-19 Update HOUSTON—April 9,…

To view the full exhibit click here