INSEEGO CORP. (NASDAQ:INSG) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On March 9, 2021, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Inseego Corp. (the “Company”) approved bonus payments payable to the Company’s employees, including the Company’s named executive officers, based on the Company’s achievement during 2020 of certain key corporate objectives as identified by the Compensation Committee. Dan Mondor, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Craig Foster, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, were awarded bonuses of $440,000 and $78,906, respectively. Bonus payments will be made through an award of immediately vesting restricted stock units (“RSUs”) under the Company’s 2018 Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan, with the number of RSUs determined by dividing the amount of the bonus award by the 5-day weighted average sales price for the Company’s common stock.

