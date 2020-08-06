INVESTVIEW INC. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS.

On August 6, 2020, Investview, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the payment by the Company of its initial quarterly dividend of $.81 per share on its 13% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”). The Preferred Stock was registered in the Company’s Perpetual Preferred Unit Offering declared effective by the SEC on March 6, 2020.

A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

ITEM 9.01—FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

The following is filed as an exhibit to this report:

99.1 Press Release dated August 6, 2020, filed herewith.



Investview, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 CHARTER 2 ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 INVESTVIEW PAYS PREFERRED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND (July 30th,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About INVESTVIEW INC. (OTCMKTS:INVU)

Investview, Inc. is a financial services company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to accredited investors, self-directed investors and select financial institutions. It also provides investor education products and newsletters that provide trading ideas. In addition, it offers Foreign Exchange Currency trading newsletters. Its products include Live workshops and workshop certificates; online training and courses; coaching/counseling services; Website/data fees (monthly), and Website/data fees (pre-paid subscriptions). It provides a range of products that allow the self-directed individual investor to find, analyze, track and manage his or her portfolio. Its primary legacy product is an all-inclusive online education, analysis and application platform. The Company provides solution to its clients in the financial community by providing an array of information services that include stock market information and tools.