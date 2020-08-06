INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On August 6, 2020, Innodata Inc. issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2020 financial results. A copy of the press release is furnished with this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Financial Statements and Exhibits .

(d) Exhibits

See Exhibit Index below.

Exhibit Index

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release dated August 6, 2020.



About INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc. is a digital services and solutions company. The Company’s technology and services power information products and online retail destinations around the world. Its segments include Content Services (CS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS) and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The CS segment provides solutions, such as development of digital content (including e-books), development of digital information products, and operational support of digital information products and systems. IADS operates through two subsidiaries, such as Synodex, which is engaged in the extraction and classification of data from unstructured medical records, and docGenix, which is engaged in the extraction and classification of data from unstructured legal records. The MIS segment operates through its subsidiaries, including MediaMiser, which provides media monitoring and analysis software and professional services, and Bulldog Reporter, which supplies media intelligence news and analysis.