SEC Filings INVESTVIEW, INC. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

INVESTVIEW, INC. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ITEM 1.01—ENTRY INTO A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT As required by the November 9, 2020, Amended and Restated Securities Purchase Agreement between Investview, Inc., and DBR Capital, LLC, on December 23, 2020, Investview’s subsidiaries that were not already parties to the Guaranty and Collateral Agreement dated May 15, 2020, between the parties entered into a Joinder Agreement under which they became parties to the Guaranty and Collateral Agreement. DBR Capital is an affiliate of two of Investview’s directors, David B. Rothrock and James Bell. Mr. Rothrock and Mr. Bell were appointed to Investview’s board of directors in connection with Securities Purchase Agreement in April 2020. ITEM 9.01—FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS The following is filed as an exhibit to this report:



Investview, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.78 2 ex10-78.htm Exhibit 10.78 JOINDER AGREEMENT This Joinder Agreement (this “Agreement”),…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About INVESTVIEW, INC. (OTCMKTS:INVU)

Investview, Inc. is a financial services company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to accredited investors, self-directed investors and select financial institutions. It also provides investor education products and newsletters that provide trading ideas. In addition, it offers Foreign Exchange Currency trading newsletters. Its products include Live workshops and workshop certificates; online training and courses; coaching/counseling services; Website/data fees (monthly), and Website/data fees (pre-paid subscriptions). It provides a range of products that allow the self-directed individual investor to find, analyze, track and manage his or her portfolio. Its primary legacy product is an all-inclusive online education, analysis and application platform. The Company provides solution to its clients in the financial community by providing an array of information services that include stock market information and tools.