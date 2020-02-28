GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On February 21, 2020, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera resigned as a director of GWG Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) and Beneficient Management, L.L.C., the general partner of The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (“Ben”) due to her campaign for Congress in New York’s 14th congressional district. Ms. Caruso-Cabrera’s resignation was not due to any disagreement with the Company or Ben on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company or Ben.



