INVACARE CORPORATION (NYSE:IVC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 13, 2020, Invacare Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release, that among other things, provided a business update and shared certain expected preliminary financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

EX-99.1 2 july2020exhibit.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1NEWS RELEASECONTACT:Lois Leeloislee@invacare.com440-329-6435INVACARE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2Q20 AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE ELYRIA,…To view the full exhibit click

About INVACARE CORPORATION (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. The Company’s geographical segments are Europe; North America, which includes North America/Home Medical Equipment (North America/HME) and Institutional Products Group (IPG) segments, and Asia/Pacific. The Company manufactures and distributes three product categories: mobility and seating, lifestyle and respiratory therapy. It provides medical device solutions for congenital (cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and spina bifida), acquired (stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery and pressure ulcers) and degenerative (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly and bariatric) ailments. The Company sells its products to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential living operators, distributors and government health services.