Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

As previously disclosed, at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Medley Capital Corporation (the “Company”) held on June 30, 2020 (the “Annual Meeting”), stockholders approved a proposal to grant discretionary authority to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) to amend the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation (the “Certificate of Incorporation”) to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock, par value $0.001 (the “Common Stock”), of 1-20 (the “Reverse Stock Split”) and with the Reverse Stock Split to be effective at such time and date, if at all, as determined by the Board, but not later than 60 days after stockholder approval thereof and, if and when the reverse stock split is effected, reduce the number of authorized shares of Common Stock by the approved reverse stock split ratio (the “Authorized Share Reduction”).>

Following the Annual Meeting, on July 7, 2020, the Board determined that it is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders to implement the Reverse Stock Split and the Authorized Share Reduction. Accordingly, on July 13, 2020, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment (the “Certificate of Amendment”) to the Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to effect the Reverse Stock Split and the Authorized Share Reduction.

to the Certificate of Amendment, effective as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on July 24, 2020 (the “Effective Time”), each twenty (20) shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding, immediately prior to the Effective Time, will automatically and without any action on the part of the respective holders thereof, be combined and converted into one (1) share of Common Stock. In connection with the Reverse Stock Split, the Certificate of Amendment provides that the number of authorized shares of Common Stock will be reduced proportionately from 100,000,000 to 5,000,000 shares of Common Stock. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Instead, any stockholder who would have been entitled to receive a fractional share as a result of the Reverse Stock Split will receive cash payments in lieu of such fractional shares (without interest and subject to backup withholding and applicable withholding taxes).

The Common Stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) at the market open on July 27, 2020. The trading symbol for the Common Stock will remain “MCC.”

As previously disclosed, the Reverse Stock Split is intended to bring the Company into compliance with the $1.00 minimum average closing share price requirement (the “Minimum Share Price Requirement”) for continued listing on the NYSE. The Company will regain compliance with the Minimum Share Price Requirement if the price per share of Common Stock promptly exceeds $1.00 per share and remains above that level for at least the following 30 trading days.

The foregoing description of the Certificate of Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Certificate of Amendment, a copy of which is filed with this report as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated into this report by reference.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On July 7, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the Board’s determination to implement the Reverse Stock Split and the Authorized Share Reduction. A copy of the press release is included with this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.