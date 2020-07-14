CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CMCT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 13, 2020, Jan F. Salit, the President of CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (the “Company”), informed the Company that he will retire effective September 16, 2020. On behalf of the Company and its board of directors, David Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, thanked Mr. Salit for his long and outstanding service to the Company.

The Company has decided at this time not to appoint anyone to replace Mr. Salit.

In connection with Mr. Salit’s retirement, the Company entered into an agreement with Mr. Salit to which Mr. Salit will receive from the Company a payment of $450,000 (consisting of one year of his base salary), less any applicable taxes, upon the satisfaction of certain conditions specified therein, including the execution of an agreement with the Company that contains, among other things, mutual release and non-disparagement provisions.

