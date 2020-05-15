SEC Filings INVACARE CORPORATION (NYSE:IVC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

On May 11, 2020, Darcie Karol informed Invacare Corporation (the “Company”) of her resignation as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, effective June 5, 2020.

As previously disclosed, the Company’s named executive officers, including Ms. Karol (the “NEOs”), agreed to voluntarily defer payment of (i) 20% of their respective base salaries beginning April 1, 2020, (ii) 50% of their respective annual cash bonuses earned in 2019 and (iii) any base salary increase in 2020. The NEOs then subsequently agreed to reduce their respective base salaries by 10% beginning May 1, 2020 for a period of at least three months, in lieu of continued deferrals of 20% of their respective base salaries after April 30, 2020. Payment of Ms. Karol’s earned but deferred salary and bonus amounts will continue to be deferred until fourth quarter 2020.