INVACARE CORPORATION (NYSE:IVC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On May 11, 2020, Darcie Karol informed Invacare Corporation (the “Company”) of her resignation as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, effective June 5, 2020.
As previously disclosed, the Company’s named executive officers, including Ms. Karol (the “NEOs”), agreed to voluntarily defer payment of (i) 20% of their respective base salaries beginning April 1, 2020, (ii) 50% of their respective annual cash bonuses earned in 2019 and (iii) any base salary increase in 2020. The NEOs then subsequently agreed to reduce their respective base salaries by 10% beginning May 1, 2020 for a period of at least three months, in lieu of continued deferrals of 20% of their respective base salaries after April 30, 2020. Payment of Ms. Karol’s earned but deferred salary and bonus amounts will continue to be deferred until fourth quarter 2020.
Invacare Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. The Company’s geographical segments are Europe; North America, which includes North America/Home Medical Equipment (North America/HME) and Institutional Products Group (IPG) segments, and Asia/Pacific. The Company manufactures and distributes three product categories: mobility and seating, lifestyle and respiratory therapy. It provides medical device solutions for congenital (cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and spina bifida), acquired (stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery and pressure ulcers) and degenerative (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly and bariatric) ailments. The Company sells its products to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential living operators, distributors and government health services.

