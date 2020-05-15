P & F INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Files An 8-K Other Events

About P & F INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries, Inc. conducts business through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through two segments: tools and other products (Tools), and hardware and accessories (Hardware). It conducts Tools business through a subsidiary, Continental Tool Group, Inc. (Continental), which in turn operates through its subsidiaries, Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation (Florida Pneumatic) and Hy-Tech Machine, Inc. (Hy-Tech). Florida Pneumatic imports and sells pneumatic hand tools, most of which are of its own design, primarily to the retail, industrial and automotive markets. It conducts the Hardware business through its subsidiary, Countrywide Hardware, Inc. (Countrywide). Countrywide conducts its business operations through its subsidiary, Nationwide Industries, Inc. (Nationwide). Nationwide develops, imports and manufactures fencing hardware, patio products, and door and window accessories, such as rollers, hinges, window operators, sash locks, custom zinc castings and door closers.