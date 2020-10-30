INTRUSION INC. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Intrusion Inc. issued a press release on October 29, 2020, announcing that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on November 12, 2020 after market close. Jack Blount, President and CEO, and Anthony (Tony) LeVecchio, Chairman and Interim CFO, will host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the Company’s financial results. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the investor relations website at www.intrusion.com. Analysts and investors who would like to join the live call via teleconference are invited to dial in using the following information:

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 4:00 p.m. Central Time

Conference Call Number: 1-833-366-0416

International Call Number: +1-236-712-2506

Conference ID:

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call through November 19, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-800-585-8367 and using the passcode 5795593. International callers should dial +1-416-621-4642 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements And Exhibits.

99.1 INTRUSION To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020



