Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

10.01 Form of Senior Convertible Debenture



Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.01 2 ea128999ex10-01_inspyrtherap.htm FORM OF SENIOR CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE Exhibit 10.01 NEITHER THIS SECURITY NOR THE SECURITIES INTO WHICH THIS SECURITY IS CONVERTIBLE HAVE BEEN REGISTERED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OR THE SECURITIES COMMISSION OF ANY STATE IN RELIANCE UPON AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX)

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc., formerly GenSpera, Inc., is an early-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of prodrug cancer therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, including liver, brain, prostate, renal and other cancers. Its technology platform combines a plant-derived cytotoxin (thapsigargin) with a prodrug delivery system that targets the release of the drug within the solid tumor. Its cancer prodrugs provide a targeted therapeutic approach to a range of solid tumors. Its product candidates include Mipsagargin, G-115, G-114 and G-301. Its lead drug candidate, mipsagargin, is activated by the enzyme prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA), which is found in prostate epithelial cells in the normal prostate, in prostate cancer cells, and in vascular endothelial cells (blood vessels) found in solid tumors. Mipsagargin is in Phase II clinical evaluation in glioblastoma patients.