Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
About Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)
Novan, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform. The Company develops product candidates using its Nitricil technology, which enables the Company to engineer tunable new chemical entities (NCEs). The Company’s formulation science enables it to further tune the release of nitric oxide when applied to the skin by using the combinations of inactive ingredients. It is developing SB204 for the treatment of acne vulgaris in Phase III. The Company is developing its product candidate, SB206, for the treatment of external genital and perianal warts in Phase II. It is developing SB208, an investigational topical anti-fungal for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails. It is developing SB204 for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. Its pipeline also includes SB414, a topical cream product candidate.