Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On October 30, 2020, Novan, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference into such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
The inclusion of any website address in this Form 8-K, and any exhibit thereto, is intended to be an inactive textual reference only and not an active hyperlink. The information contained in, or that can be accessed through, such website is not part of or incorporated into this Form 8-K.
Novan, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 a10302020exhibit991.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1Novan Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – Lead product candidate,…
About Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform. The Company develops product candidates using its Nitricil technology, which enables the Company to engineer tunable new chemical entities (NCEs). The Company’s formulation science enables it to further tune the release of nitric oxide when applied to the skin by using the combinations of inactive ingredients. It is developing SB204 for the treatment of acne vulgaris in Phase III. The Company is developing its product candidate, SB206, for the treatment of external genital and perianal warts in Phase II. It is developing SB208, an investigational topical anti-fungal for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails. It is developing SB204 for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. Its pipeline also includes SB414, a topical cream product candidate.

