INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors.
INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
INTL Fcstone Inc. is a financial services company. The Company provides financial products, and advisory and execution service. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services (CES). The Commercial Hedging segment serves its commercial clients through its team of risk management consultants. The Global Payments segment provides global payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses, as well as charities and non-governmental organizations and government organizations. The Securities segment provides solutions that facilitate cross-border trading. The Physical Commodities segment consists of its physical precious metals trading and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The CES segment seeks to provide clearing and execution of exchange-traded futures and options for the institutional and trader market segments.