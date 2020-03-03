SEC Filings INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors.

Daryl K. Henze retired from the Company’s Board of Directors with effect from February 26, 2020.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of INTL FCStone Inc. was held on February 26, 2020. The final voting results for each matter submitted to a vote of the Shareholders are as follows:

Item 1. With respect to the election of eight directors to hold office for a term expiring at the 2021 annual meeting or until their respective earlier death, resignation or removal, votes were validly cast as follows for the following persons as directors of the Company:

Item 2. KPMG LLP was ratified as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2020 fiscal year with the following vote:

Item 3. A Company proposal, required by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, requesting that shareholders approve a non-binding resolution to approve the compensation awarded by the Company to the Company’s Named Executive Officers (“say-on-pay”) as described in the Compensation Discussion & Analysis, tabular disclosures, and other narrative executive compensation disclosures in the January 17, 2020 Proxy Statement as required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, passed with the following vote:

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

During the regular meeting of the Board of Directors held February 26, 2020, following the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of INTL FCStone Inc., John Radziwill was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.