Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

On March 2, 2020 and March 3, 2020, Heat Biologics, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into exchange agreements with six holders of its warrants issued in 2018 extinguishing warrants to purchase 3,166,666 shares of its common stock through the issuance of 2,153,332 shares of common stock. The issuance was made without registration, in reliance on the exemptions provided by Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company’s outstanding number of shares of common stock after taking into account warrant exercises and the exchanges will be 65,292,265.

On March 3, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that the Company has formally launched a program to develop a vaccine using its immune activating gp96 vaccine platform for treating or preventing infection from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT). Using its ImPACT platform technology, the Company has developed HS-410 (vesigenurtacel-L) as a product candidate to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), and HS-110 (viagenpumatucel-L), which is intended for use in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, as a potential treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Using its ComPACT platform technology, it has developed HS-120 as a potential treatment for NSCLC. It is conducting a Phase II trial of HS-410 in patients with NMIBC, and a Phase Ib trial of HS-110, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) to treat patients with NSCLC.