INTELLINETICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On April 15, 2020, Intellinetics, Inc. (the “Company” entered into an unsecured promissory note under the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”), through PNC Bank with a principal amount of $838,700. The PPP was established under the recently congressionally approved Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) and is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the “SBA”). The term of the PPP loan is two years. The interest rate on each PPP loan is 1.0% per annum, which shall be deferred for the first six months of the term of the loan. After the initial six-month deferral period, the loan requires monthly payments of interest until maturity with respect to any portion the PPP loan which is not forgiven as described below. The Company is permitted to prepay or partially prepay the PPP loan at any time with no prepayment penalties. Under the terms of the CARES Act, PPP loan recipients can apply for, and be granted, forgiveness for all or a portion of loans granted under the PPP. Such forgiveness will be determined, subject to limitations and ongoing rulemaking by the SBA, based on the use of loan proceeds for payroll costs and mortgage interest, rent or utility costs and the maintenance of employee and compensation levels. No assurance is provided that the Company will obtain forgiveness of the PPP loans in whole or in part.

The information set forth under Item 1.01 of this Report is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

On April 20, 2020, the Company issued a press release disclosing the events set forth in this Report. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The information in this Item 8.01 of this Current Report is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in this Item 8.01 of this Report shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.

