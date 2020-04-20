DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED (NYSE:DCO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition



Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES segment has over three product offerings in electronics manufacturing for various applications, including complex cable assemblies and interconnect systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and electronic, electromechanical and mechanical assemblies. The SS segment offers over three product offerings to support a customer base, including commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, and military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft.