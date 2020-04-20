Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Files An 8-K Other Events

About Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc. is an international biotechnology company that is focused primarily in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, is its lead platform product and is in later-stage clinical development. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, certain pulmonary conditions and other conditions where the standard of care is limited or inadequate for many patients. In the neurological area, the Company evaluated in a completed Phase II trial, the potential for MultiStem treatment of patients with a history of neurological damage from an ischemic stroke. The Company initiated a Phase II clinical study in the United States for the administration of MultiStem cell therapy to patients with a history of an acute myocardial infarction, or AMI.