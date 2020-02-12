FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 11, 2020, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release reporting, among other things, limited financial and operational information relating its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended December 31, 2019, and provided certain forward-looking performance estimates. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The projections constituting the performance estimates included in the release involve risks and uncertainties, the outcome of which cannot be foreseen at this time and, therefore, actual results may vary materially from these forecasts. In this regard, see the information included in the release under the caption “Forward-Looking Statements.”

The information disclosed under Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits