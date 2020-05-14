Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 – Other Events
Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Files An 8-K Other Events
Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Files An 8-K Other Events
EX-99.1 2 ex-99105132020.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1NEWS RELEASE 20-004Contacts:Todd Hornbeck,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS)
Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-base facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the United States, Gulf of Mexico, Latin America and selected international markets. Its OSVs and MPSVs support the deep-well, deepwater and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry. It provides vessel management services for other vessel owners, such as crewing, daily operational management and maintenance activities.