Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 – Other Events

On May 13, 2020, Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (OTCQB:HOSS) (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it had commenced a solicitation of votes on a comprehensive prepackaged restructuring transaction with the support of the requisite majorities of the voting creditors in-hand.

A copy of the press release announcing the solicitation of votes is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.

