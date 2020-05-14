Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 – Other Events

On May 13, 2020, Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (OTCQB:HOSS) (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it had commenced a solicitation of votes on a comprehensive prepackaged restructuring transaction with the support of the requisite majorities of the voting creditors in-hand.
A copy of the press release announcing the solicitation of votes is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.
Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC /LA Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex-99105132020.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1NEWS RELEASE 20-004Contacts:Todd Hornbeck,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS)

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-base facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the United States, Gulf of Mexico, Latin America and selected international markets. Its OSVs and MPSVs support the deep-well, deepwater and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry. It provides vessel management services for other vessel owners, such as crewing, daily operational management and maintenance activities.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR