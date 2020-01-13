Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure

As previously disclosed, on June 10, 2019, Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Debtors”) filed voluntary petitions (the “Bankruptcy Petitions,” and the cases commenced thereby, the “Chapter 11 Cases”) for relief under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”).

In connection with the Chapter 11 Cases, as previously disclosed, on November 29, 2019, the Debtors filed the Second Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Liquidation of Insys Therapeutics, Inc. and Its Affiliated Debtors (the “Plan”) and the related disclosure statement (the “Disclosure Statement”) with the Bankruptcy Court. The Disclosure Statement was approved by the Bankruptcy Court on December 4, 2019, and the Plan remains subject to confirmation by the Bankruptcy Court. There can be no assurance that the Debtors’ stakeholders will accept the Plan or that the Bankruptcy Court will confirm the Plan. Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this Current Report on Form 8-K have the meanings ascribed to them in the Plan.

The Plan will become effective if the Plan receives the requisite approval from holders of claims, the Bankruptcy Court enters an order confirming the Plan, and the conditions to the effectiveness of the Plan, as stated therein, are satisfied or waived in accordance with the terms of the Plan. A hearing to consider confirmation of the Plan is scheduled to be held before the Bankruptcy Court on January 16 and 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

As previously disclosed on January 6, 2020, on December 30, 2019, the Company filed a supplement to the Plan (the “First Plan Supplement”) with the Bankruptcy Court. As contemplated by the Plan, the Company filed a second supplement to the Plan (the “Second Plan Supplement”) with the Bankruptcy Court on January 6, 2020, which includes certain documents related to the Plan and referenced therein, including, among other things, (i) a form of the Trust Agreement for the Insys Liquidation Trust, to be entered into by and among William Henrich, as the trustee for the Insys Liquidation Trust, the Delaware Trustee (as defined therein) and the Debtors, and (ii) a form of the Trust Agreement for the Victims Restitution Trust, to be entered into by and among Carmin Reiss, as the trustee for the Victims Restitution Trust, the Delaware Trustee (as defined therein) and the Debtors.

The foregoing description of the Second Plan Supplement does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by reference to, the full text of the Second Plan Supplement attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, which is incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information being furnished under this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Trading in the Company’s Securities

The Company cautions that trading in the Company’s securities during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases is highly speculative and poses substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company’s securities may bear little or no relationship to the actual recovery, if any, by holders of the Company’s securities in the Chapter 11 Cases. It is unlikely that holders of the Company’s common stock will receive any recovery on account of such securities.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This Current Report on Form 8-K includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “intend” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this filing that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes, targets or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and other factors, which could include the following: risks and uncertainties relating to the Chapter 11 Cases, including but not limited to, the terms of and potential transactions contemplated by the Plan, the Disclosure Statement, the First Plan Supplement and the Second Plan Supplement, the Company’s ability to obtain Bankruptcy Court approval with respect to motions in the Chapter 11 Cases, the effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the Company and on the interests of various constituents, Bankruptcy Court rulings in the Chapter 11 Cases and the outcome of the Chapter 11 Cases in general, the length of time the Company will operate under the Chapter 11 Cases, risks associated with third-party motions in the

Chapter 11 Cases, the potential adverse effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the Company’s liquidity or results of operations and increased legal and other professional costs necessary to execute the Company’s reorganization; the effects of disruption from the Chapter 11 Cases making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships, to retain key executives and to maintain various licenses and approvals necessary for the Company to conduct its business; uncertainty associated with the Company’s ability to complete the sale of its remaining assets as contemplated by the Bankruptcy Petitions; trading price and volatility of the Company’s common stock as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in addition to those factors, risks and uncertainties described in more detail in the Company’s risk factors set forth in Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the SEC on August 8, 2019. The Company therefore cautions readers against relying on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional Information Regarding the Chapter 11 Cases

Bankruptcy Court filings and other information related to the Chapter 11 Cases are or will be available at a website administered by the Company’s noticing and claims agent, Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC, at https://dm.epiq11.com/Insys. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, such website or the Bankruptcy Court’s website is not part of this Current Report.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc. Exhibit

About Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue. The Company markets Subsys through its field sales force focused on supportive care physicians in the United States. Subsys delivers a liquid fentanyl formulation in approximately 100, 200, 400, 600, 800, 1,200 and 1,600 micrograms (mcg) dosages. The Company’s lead dronabinol product candidate is Syndros, which is under review for approval at the Food and Drug Administration. In addition, the Company is evaluating sublingual spray, inhaled and intravenous formulations of dronabinol in preclinical studies.