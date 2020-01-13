CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION (NYSE:CLW) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

This amended Current Report on Form 8-K/A amends Item 5.02 of the Current Report on Form 8-K, filed by Clearwater Paper Corporation (the “Company”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 12, 2019, relating to the appointment of Rebecca A. Barckley as the Company’s principal accounting officer.

On January 6, 2020, Ms. Barckley joined the Company as Vice President, Corporate Controller and began serving as the Company’s principal accounting officer replacing Robert G. Hrivnak, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer in that role.

Ms. Barckley, 56, joined the Company from Louisiana Pacific Corporation (“LP”) where she spent 20 years in progressively increasing leadership roles in finance and accounting. From 1998 to 2000, she served as the LP’s Senior Financial Manager and from 2000 to 2010 as the Controller, Financial Reporting. Since 2010, she served as LP’s Corporate Controller Financial Reporting, Principal Accounting Officer.

Ms. Barckley will be paid a base salary and participate in the Company’s annual incentive and stock incentive plans commensurate with other officers of the Company with similar levels of responsibility. She will also be entitled to participate in the Company’s benefit programs generally available to officers of the Company, as well as the Company’s Executive Severance and Change of Control Plans.

There are no arrangements or understandings between Ms. Barckley and any other person to which she was selected as an officer. She does not have any family relationship with any director or executive officer of the Company and does not have any direct or indirect interest in any transaction required to be disclosed to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

About CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home (AFH), tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The Company is a supplier of private label tissue to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the Company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products in each tissue category, including bathroom tissue, paper towels, napkins and facial tissue. The Company also manufactures AFH and parent rolls for external sales. Its Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry, and is a producer of solid bleach sulfate paperboard.