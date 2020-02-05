Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

As part of its oversight of compensation in anticipation and completion of the transformative acquisition of the Gaming Technology Group of Novomatic UK Ltd, the Compensation Committee has, subject to stockholder approval, entered into an agreement with the Company’s Executive Chairman, to replace the Executive Chairman’s legacy evergreen contract, which dates back to the combination between the Company and Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp. This is part of an ongoing effort to better align executive compensation with stockholder interest and prevailing best practices. The new agreement described herein is the result of extensive discussions with the Executive Chairman and reflects what the Committee believes is an appropriate and complete replacement for the legacy agreement.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., formerly Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp., is a global games technology company. The Company is engaged in developing and operating digital games and networks. The Company is engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming (SBG) systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated betting, gaming and lottery operators around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Server Based Gaming and Virtual Sports. The Company operates approximately 25,000 digital gaming terminals and supplies its Virtual Sports products in over 35,000 venues and on approximately 100 Websites in over 30 countries. The Company provides digital gaming solutions on its network that accommodates a range of devices, including land-based gaming machine products, mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, as well as personal computer (PC) and social applications.