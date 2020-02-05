Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01



ZAFGEN, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d834605dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Zafgen and Chondrial Therapeutics Planned Definitive Merger February 2020Exhibit 99.1 Zafgen and Chondrial Therapeutics Planned Definitive Merger February 2020 Forward Looking Statements Additional Information about the Proposed Merger and Where to Find It This communication relates to the proposed merger transaction involving Zafgen,…

About Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on improving the health and well-being of patients affected by obesity and complex metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, Beloranib, is a twice-weekly subcutaneous injection being developed for the treatment of multiple indications, including severe obesity in rare diseases, such as Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and hypothalamic injury-associated obesity (HIAO), including craniopharyngioma-associated obesity. Beloranib is in Phase III stage of development for PWS. It is also developing ZGN-839, a liver-targeted methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor, for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and abdominal obesity, as well as other second-generation MetAP2 inhibitors for the treatment of severe obesity. It is also evaluating additional MetAP2 inhibitors beyond Beloranib as a development candidate for the treatment of severe obesity in the general population.