FMC CORPORATION (NYSE:FMC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On February 5, 2020, FMC Corporation issued a press release announcing the financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release

About FMC CORPORATION (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. The Company’s FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, markets and sells over three classes of crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides and fungicides. Its FMC Health and Nutrition segment focuses on nutritional ingredients, health excipients and functional health ingredients. FMC Health and Nutrition is a supplier of microcrystalline cellulose, carrageenan, alginates, natural colorants, pectin and omega-3, which has applications in the production of food, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and other specialty consumer products. Its FMC Lithium segment manufactures lithium for use in a range of lithium products, which are used in energy storage, specialty polymers and chemical synthesis application.