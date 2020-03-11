MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:MBII) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements for Certain Officers.

On March 5, 2020, George H. Kerckhove, 82, a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (the “Company”) and Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board, notified the Board of his intention to retire from service with the Company for personal reasons. Mr. Kerckhove tendered his resignation as a member of the Board and each of its committees effective April 1, 2020, after the anticipated completion of the Company’s audit process for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and the filing of the Company’s related Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Board thanks Mr. Kerckhove for his six years of exemplary leadership and guidance.

Also on March 5, 2020, in connection with Mr. Kerckhove’s upcoming retirement, the Board appointed Zachary S. Wochok, an independent member of the Board since 2016 and a member of the Audit Committee since 2018, to become Chair of the Audit Committee effective April 1, 2020. The Board has determined that Mr. Wochok is an “audit committee financial expert,” as defined under the applicable SEC rules.

Mr. Kerckhove’s retirement and resignation from the Board is not the result of any disagreement with the Company.



