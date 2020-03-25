CARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:CARA) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On March, 25, 2020, Cara Therapeutics, Inc. issued a press release reporting clinical updates. A copy of this press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release dated March 25, 2020.



EX-99.1 2 tm2013713d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Cara Therapeutics Reports Clinical Updates – On track to report topline data for KALM-2 Phase 3 global trial of KORSUVA™ Injection in second quarter – – On track to complete interim statistical analysis for ongoing Phase 2 trial of Oral KORSUVA in atopic dermatitis in second quarter – – Timeline to submit KORSUVA Injection New Drug Application to FDA in second half of 2020 remains unchanged – STAMFORD,…

About CARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by focusing on kappa opioid receptors. The Company is engaged in developing product candidates that focus on the body’s peripheral nervous system. Its product candidate pipeline includes I.V. CR845 for acute pain; I.V. CR845 for uremic pruritus; Oral CR845, and CR701. The Company’s I.V. CR845 is an injectable version of peripheral kappa opioid receptor agonist, which is intended for the treatment of acute pain in an acute care setting. The Company is developing an oral version of CR845 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain. The Company’s CR701 is a peripherally-restricted, mixed-CB1/CB2 receptor agonist that interacts with cannabinoid receptor subtypes, with no off-target activities. CR701 is in preclinical-stage of development.