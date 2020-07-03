SEC Filings Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On July 1, 2020, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) received a deficiency letter (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that, for the last 30 consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company’s common stock (the “Common Stock”) had closed below $1.00 per share, which is the minimum closing price required to maintain continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Requirement”).

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Common Stock. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Common Stock must be at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during this 180-day period, at which time the Staff will provide written notification to the Company that it complies with the Minimum Bid Requirement, unless the Staff exercises its discretion to extend this ten-day period to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(G). The compliance period for the Company will expire on December 28, 2020.

If the Company does not achieve compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement during the initial 180 calendar day period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. To qualify, the Company would need to transfer the listing of its Common Stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market, provided that it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards of the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the Minimum Bid Requirement. To effect such a transfer, the Company would also need to pay an application fee to Nasdaq and provide written notice to the Staff of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period. However, if it appears to the Staff that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company does not meet the other listing standards, the Staff could provide notice that the Common Stock will become subject to delisting. In the event the Company receives notice that its Common Stock is being delisted, Nasdaq rules permit the Company to appeal any delisting determination by the Staff to a Hearings Panel (the “Panel”). The Company expects that its stock would remain listed pending the Panel’s decision. However, there can be no assurance that, if the Company does appeal the delisting determination by the Staff to the Panel, that such appeal would be successful, or that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement or maintain compliance with the other listing requirements.

The Company intends to actively monitor the closing bid price of its Common Stock and will evaluate available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement.