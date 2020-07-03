FULL HOUSE RESORTS, INC. (NASDAQ:FLL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers

(d)On July 1, 2020, the board of directors of Full House Resorts, Inc. (the "Company") appointed each of (i) Eric J. Green and (ii) Michael P. Shaunnessy (together, the "New Directors") as independent directors of the Company, effective immediately, to serve until the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until his respective successor is duly elected and qualified. In connection with the appointment of the New Directors, the number of directors constituting the board of directors of the Company increased to eight.

There are no arrangements or understandings between the New Directors and any other person to which the New Directors were selected as directors of the Company. There are no transactions in which the New Directors have an interest requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Effective with their appointments, Mr. Green will serve as a member of the compensation committee of the board of directors, and Mr. Shaunnessy will serve as a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the board of directors.

The New Directors will participate in the non-employee director compensation arrangements generally applicable to all of the Company's non-employee directors, as described in the Company's most recent proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2020. to the established compensation program for non-employee directors, each New Director will receive: (1) cash compensation of $28,000 per year, paid quarterly in arrears, (2) the choice of either a grant of 7,947 shares of common stock valued at $12,000, as determined by the closing price of the Company's common stock on July 1, 2020, or the $12,000 value in quarterly cash payments of $3,000 paid in arrears, and (3) a stock option grant to purchase 8,000 shares with an exercise price of $1.51 per share, vesting in full on July 1, 2021.

A press release announcing the appointment of the New Directors is included herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal year

On July 1, 2020, the board of directors of the Company amended and restated the Company's bylaws (as amended and restated, the "Bylaws") for the purpose of making certain clarifying, technical, updating and conforming changes. Among other things, the amendments to the Bylaws include the following changes: